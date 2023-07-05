Pop diva Coco Lee dies aged 48, says family

Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee died at the age of 48 on Wednesday, her family announced.

In a social media post, her sisters Nancy and Carol said that the popular singer — who had been battling with depression — attempted suicide on Sunday.

“With great sadness, we are here (to) break the most devastating news: Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months.

“Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her,” her sisters said.

They added that Lee was taken to the hospital after she attempted suicide at home on Sunday. “Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on Wednesday,” they said.

Lee made her debut in 1994. She was crowned the winner of the fourth season of Chinese reality show, I Am a Singer, in 2016. She is also well-known for performing the theme songs of Disney animated film Mulan and Lee Ang’s Wuxia film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Lee’s sisters said she had “worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese”.

“We hope that everyone will not only miss Coco, but also share her bright smile, treat everyone with sincerity, kindness and love, and continue her wish to let everyone around feel her love and happiness,” they said.