Music Picks: Concerts by Honne and Ruel, new live music venue The Blackbird

Honne May 2023 Asia Tour Singapore

The last time British electronic-soul duo Honne performed in Singapore in 2019, their set was one of the highlights of music festival Neon Lights.

They have since released a number of new material, including the 2021 album Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?.

Best known for popular tunes such as 2018’s Location Unknown and Day 1, Honne comprise singer-producer Andy Clutterbuck and producer-keyboardist James Hatcher.

K-pop fans might also recognise their work with boy band BTS’ member RM – the pair produced and co-wrote seoul, the popular lo-fi track from RM’s 2018 EP mono.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: May 18, 8pm

Admission: From $78 to $358 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets

Ruel 4th Wall World Tour Live in Singapore