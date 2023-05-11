Music Picks: Concerts by Honne and Ruel, new live music venue The Blackbird

Honne May 2023 Asia Tour Singapore
The last time British electronic-soul duo Honne performed in Singapore in 2019, their set was one of the highlights of music festival Neon Lights.
They have since released a number of new material, including the 2021 album Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?.
Best known for popular tunes such as 2018’s Location Unknown and Day 1, Honne comprise singer-producer Andy Clutterbuck and producer-keyboardist James Hatcher.
K-pop fans might also recognise their work with boy band BTS’ member RM – the pair produced and co-wrote seoul, the popular lo-fi track from RM’s 2018 EP mono.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: May 18, 8pm
Admission: From $78 to $358 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
Ruel 4th Wall World Tour Live in Singapore
Australian singer-songwriter Ruel was supposed to perform in Singapore in 2020, but like many concerts that year, the gig was canned due to the pandemic.
Now, the 20-year-old has made good on his promise to return to perform for his fans here. His Singapore show is part of an Asian tour that also includes stops in Seoul and Tokyo.
The Sydney-based artiste has a batch of new songs to showcase too – he recently released debut album 4th Wall, which peaked at No. 3 on the Australian charts.
His discography includes popular tunes such as Painkiller, a track from his 2019 EP Free Time.
Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue
MRT: one-north
When: Sunday, 8pm
Admission: From $98 to $148 via Ticketmaster and at SingPost outlets
The Blackbird
Fans of live music have a new venue to head to.
The Blackbird, which recently opened at lifestyle precinct Gillman Barracks, is the brainchild of entertainment and F&B stalwarts such as Mr Danny Loong from Timbre Group and musician Surath Godfrey.
The restaurant and bar features acts playing genres ranging from funk to blues, and serves Western-style cuisine and a wide selection of drinks.
Performers include home-grown band Reverie, who play on Wednesdays and Fridays. They will also do a special Mother’s Day set on Sunday at 4.30pm.
Where: 8 Lock Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: Tuesdays to Fridays, from 5pm, Saturdays and Sundays, from noon; closed on Mondays
Admission: Free
Info: For details on the rest of The Blackbird’s line-up, go to its social media pages (www.instagram.com/theblackbird.sg and www.facebook.com/theblackbird.singapore)