Music Picks: Third season of Sisters Who Make Waves, new album by Hsiao Ping-chih

Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang (left) on the third season of Sisters Who Make Waves and singer-songwriter Hsiao Ping-chih. PHOTO: SISTERS WHO MAKE WAVES/WEIBO,HSIAO PING-CHIH / FACEBOOK
Updated
Published
55 sec ago

Donald Cheung concert recording

Last month, a recording of Hong Kong singer Donald Cheung's 2007 concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum was uploaded onto the WSM Music HK YouTube channel in two parts.

Cheung is known for covering classic songs, and the show featured many iconic numbers, such as the evergreen Mandarin song When Will You Return and the Cantonese classic Red Doubt, originally sung by Cantopop legend Anita Mui in 1983.

Among his guest stars were Hong Kong actress-singer Rosanne Lui, who sang her 2005 hit, Behind The Starlight, and radio show host Gary Ngan, who crooned Reunion That Day with Cheung.

Info: To watch the concert, go here (part one) and here (part two).

Sisters Who Make Waves Season 3

Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang recently made waves online in China when she performed her 2004 song, Love You, on the third season of Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves.

But hers is not the only memorable performance in the show which features female celebrities above the age of 30 competing to be part of a girl group.

Also making an impression were Chinese-Canadian singer Kelly Yu, who did a cover of David Tao's Black Tangerine while playing the electric guitar; Taiwanese singer Amber Kuo, who gave a sultry rendition of her song, Hide-And-Go-Seek; and Taiwanese singer Valen Hsu, who sang her 2014 number, I Think I Am Fine, while showcasing her piano skills.

(Clockwise from left) Kelly Yu, Amber Kuo and Valen Hsu. PHOTOS: SISTERS WHO MAKE WAVES/WEIBO

Info: The third season debuted last month. To watch the first episode on YouTube, go here (part one) and here (part two)

Hip-hop/Pop

Wild

Hsiao Ping-chih's latest album Wild delves into inner impulses that are strong and uncontrolled. PHOTO: B'IN MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Hsiao Ping-chih
4 stars

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Hsiao Ping-chih is best known as the lead singer of the defunct rock band Magic Power, where he went by the name of Ting Ting.

The sunglass-donning singer released his debut solo album, Mortal, in 2018. His follow-up, Wild, delves into inner impulses that are strong and uncontrolled.

Addiction is about an unmanageable and intoxicating attachment to a loved one, and It's All My Fault explores a desire to reconcile with a lost lover.

While title track song has an anti-establishment bent, it seems to celebrate freedom rather than glorify chaos.

More On This Topic
Music Picks: Harry Styles' new album, Stefanie Sun's online show and Pesta Raya gigs
Music Picks: Infinity And Beyond singing show, Kenshi Yonezu concert

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top