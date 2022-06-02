Music Picks: Third season of Sisters Who Make Waves, new album by Hsiao Ping-chih

Donald Cheung concert recording
Last month, a recording of Hong Kong singer Donald Cheung's 2007 concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum was uploaded onto the WSM Music HK YouTube channel in two parts.
Cheung is known for covering classic songs, and the show featured many iconic numbers, such as the evergreen Mandarin song When Will You Return and the Cantonese classic Red Doubt, originally sung by Cantopop legend Anita Mui in 1983.
Among his guest stars were Hong Kong actress-singer Rosanne Lui, who sang her 2005 hit, Behind The Starlight, and radio show host Gary Ngan, who crooned Reunion That Day with Cheung.
Info: To watch the concert, go here (part one) and here (part two).
Sisters Who Make Waves Season 3
Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang recently made waves online in China when she performed her 2004 song, Love You, on the third season of Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves.
But hers is not the only memorable performance in the show which features female celebrities above the age of 30 competing to be part of a girl group.
Also making an impression were Chinese-Canadian singer Kelly Yu, who did a cover of David Tao's Black Tangerine while playing the electric guitar; Taiwanese singer Amber Kuo, who gave a sultry rendition of her song, Hide-And-Go-Seek; and Taiwanese singer Valen Hsu, who sang her 2014 number, I Think I Am Fine, while showcasing her piano skills.
Hsiao Ping-chih
4 stars
Taiwanese singer-songwriter Hsiao Ping-chih is best known as the lead singer of the defunct rock band Magic Power, where he went by the name of Ting Ting.
The sunglass-donning singer released his debut solo album, Mortal, in 2018. His follow-up, Wild, delves into inner impulses that are strong and uncontrolled.
Addiction is about an unmanageable and intoxicating attachment to a loved one, and It's All My Fault explores a desire to reconcile with a lost lover.
While title track song has an anti-establishment bent, it seems to celebrate freedom rather than glorify chaos.