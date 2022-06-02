Music Picks: Third season of Sisters Who Make Waves, new album by Hsiao Ping-chih

Donald Cheung concert recording

Last month, a recording of Hong Kong singer Donald Cheung's 2007 concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum was uploaded onto the WSM Music HK YouTube channel in two parts.

Cheung is known for covering classic songs, and the show featured many iconic numbers, such as the evergreen Mandarin song When Will You Return and the Cantonese classic Red Doubt, originally sung by Cantopop legend Anita Mui in 1983.

Among his guest stars were Hong Kong actress-singer Rosanne Lui, who sang her 2005 hit, Behind The Starlight, and radio show host Gary Ngan, who crooned Reunion That Day with Cheung.