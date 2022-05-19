Music Picks: Infinity And Beyond singing show, Kenshi Yonezu concert

Infinity And Beyond

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China in 1997, Chinese media company Mango TV and Hong Kong broadcaster TVB joined hands to produce a music programme titled Infinity And Beyond.

The first episode premiered on MangoTV Super Variety's YouTube channel on April 25. The show features 16 singers such as Hong Kong's Miriam Yeung, Sally Yeh, George Lam and Hacken Lee, as well as China's Mao Buyi, Bibi Zhou, Sara Liu and Shan Yichun.

The performers are divided into two teams by gender and compete to be featured in a Cantopop record.

The first episode was themed around Cantopop numbers the performers feel proud of. For instance, Lam belted out his machismo-exuding song The Long Road Accompanies You On Your Adventure, while his wife, Yeh, sung her heartfelt number Blessing You. Liu crooned Faye Wong's evergreen hit No Regrets.

To watch the show on YouTube, go here.

Kenshi Yonezu concert