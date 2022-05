The last time Stefanie Sun did a major online performance in September 2021, it was a whopping success and viewed by more than 12 million fans.

The good news is that she is doing another one. But for fans in Singapore, there is a slight catch. Like the previous one, the show will be held on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. You can still view it though, but you will have to fiddle around with the settings on your smart devices.