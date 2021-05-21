Music picks: Online concert by Albert Au, new works by katncandix2 and Oh My Girl

Albert Au My Home You Will Reunite Concert 2021 Online Prelude Concert

Veteran Hong Kong singer Albert Au performed an online gig on May 14, at times accompanied by his friends on piano and guitar. While the performance was billed as a prelude to two live shows to be performed at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in June, it ran for almost two hours.

Au sang covers of Cantopop songs, such as Kayee Tam's Walk With You, Sam Hui's Impression and Leslie Cheung's Chase, and English oldies like Yellow Bird and Lemon Tree.

POP

Nice to Meet You

katncandix2

4 stars



Good news for fans who miss the youthful sounds and breezy folk-pop of Taiwanese indie duo katncandix2, who went on hiatus in 2013.

The comeback album of Shen Sheng-je and Hsiao Chiu is well worth the wait. There is the head-bopping title track, the movingly sentimental I Often Think Of You and the sweet Dear Friend.

The group’s English name is a play on cotton candy, which is their Mandarin name, Mian Hua Tang.

Despite their long break, they clearly have not forgotten to have fun with making music.

POP

Dear Ohmygirl

Oh My Girl

3 stars



The eighth mini album of South Korean girl group Oh My Girl has a few stand-out tracks but also forgettable numbers.

Lead single Dun Dun Dance is a nu-disco, dance-pop tune with a summery chorus. But its hooks are a little predictable and formulaic, and the cutesy dance moves in the music video come across as trying too hard.

The delicate-sounding Dear You takes a more minimalist approach with lyrics themed around springtime and reflects the septet's sweet image.

My Doll, about a forgotten toy and featuring an electronically manipulated chorus, is experimental and interesting.