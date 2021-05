The fourth and final episode of online music series Alive And Kicking features the members of home-grown alternative rock band Coming Up Roses going around Shun Li Industrial Park in Kaki Bukit, making sound recordings that they later use in composing and recording a new song.

Alive And Kicking is by Snakeweed Studios, a music studio run by scene veteran Leonard Soosay, and part of National Arts Council's #sgcultureanywhere initiative.