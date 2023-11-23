Music Picks: Concerts by Maneskin, Johnny Orlando and Yama

Maneskin Live In Singapore
Italian rock band Maneskin are set for their first Singapore show on Nov 27. The quartet – comprising vocalist Damiano David, guitarist Thomas Raggi, bassist Victoria De Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio – were formed in Rome in 2016.
The former street performers got their big break when they came in second in the X Factor Italy talent show in 2017.
Among their popular numbers are their cover of Beggin (2017) – originally sung by American rock ’n’ roll group The Four Seasons – and original hard rock number I Want To Be Your Slave (2021). The music video for their song The Loneliest (2022) clinched the MTV Video Music Award for Best Rock Video in 2023.
The group’s Singapore show is part of their Rush! world tour, in support of their third studio album of the same name, released in January. The tour started in Hanover, Germany, in September and has made stops in New York in the United States as well as Vancouver in Canada.
Where: Singapore Expo Hall 1, 1 Expo Drive
MRT: Expo
When: Nov 27, 8pm
Admission: $158 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Johnny Orlando The Ride Tour In Singapore
His debut album might have been titled All The Things That Could Go Wrong (2022), but many things have gone right for Canadian singer-actor Johnny Orlando.
A 2014 cover of him as a tween singing American singer Pink’s Just Give Me A Reason (2012) was viewed by the original singer, who said he had “incredible voice control” for his age.
He signed with Universal Music Canada in 2018 and went on to release singles such as Last Summer (2018) and All These Parties (2019). He won the Best Canadian Act prize at the MTV Europe Music Awards four consecutive times, from 2019 to 2022.
Now 20, his tour is in support of his debut album, as well as new singles The Ride: Part 1 and The Ride: Part 2, which were released in 2023.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Nov 28, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $108 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
Yama 1st Asia Tour Thanks For Waiting
Very little is known about rising J-pop star Yama. Not their face, age, home town or gender.
What is known is that the androgynous performer is usually spotted donning a cobalt bowl-cut wig, a white mask over the eyes and a casual all-white get-up of oversized hoodie, pyjama pants and shoes.
Mystery aside, the artiste’s sound is captivating, drawing on music genres such as pop, rock, R&B and soul; with a voice capable of both powerful belting and conveying soft emotions. And the songs’ introspective lyrics often deal with themes such as love and self-discovery.
The debut single Haru Wo Tsugeru has been the singer’s most successful, having been played on Spotify about 140 million times.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Nov 29, 8pm
Admission: $88 to $118 via Ticketmaster