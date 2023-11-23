Music Picks: Concerts by Maneskin, Johnny Orlando and Yama

Maneskin Live In Singapore

Italian rock band Maneskin are set for their first Singapore show on Nov 27. The quartet – comprising vocalist Damiano David, guitarist Thomas Raggi, bassist Victoria De Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio – were formed in Rome in 2016.

The former street performers got their big break when they came in second in the X Factor Italy talent show in 2017.

Among their popular numbers are their cover of Beggin (2017) – originally sung by American rock ’n’ roll group The Four Seasons – and original hard rock number I Want To Be Your Slave (2021). The music video for their song The Loneliest (2022) clinched the MTV Video Music Award for Best Rock Video in 2023.

The group’s Singapore show is part of their Rush! world tour, in support of their third studio album of the same name, released in January. The tour started in Hanover, Germany, in September and has made stops in New York in the United States as well as Vancouver in Canada.

Where: Singapore Expo Hall 1, 1 Expo Drive

MRT: Expo

When: Nov 27, 8pm

Admission: $158 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

