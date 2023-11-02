Music Picks: Concerts by Eric Chou, Morrissey and Bebe Rexha

Odyssey Journey Returns

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou loves performing in Singapore. His upcoming two nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium come a little over a year after he last performed here in September 2022.

Famous for hit ballads such as How The Distance Of Love (2014), Have You Been? (2016), What’s Wrong (2019) and Best Friend (2023), the 28-year-old recently became a first-time father when his wife, former news anchor Dacie Chao, gave birth to a girl in August.

He will perform on a stage that is opened to fans on four sides.

In 2022, he made his film acting debut in Taiwanese romantic comedy, My Best Friend’s Breakfast (2022). The role earned him a Best New Performer nomination and a Best Original Film Song award at the 2022 Golden Horse Awards.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Saturday, 8pm, and Sunday, 7pm

Admission: From $128 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets

Bebe Rexha – Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour