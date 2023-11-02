Music Picks: Concerts by Eric Chou, Morrissey and Bebe Rexha

Odyssey Journey Returns
Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou loves performing in Singapore. His upcoming two nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium come a little over a year after he last performed here in September 2022.
Famous for hit ballads such as How The Distance Of Love (2014), Have You Been? (2016), What’s Wrong (2019) and Best Friend (2023), the 28-year-old recently became a first-time father when his wife, former news anchor Dacie Chao, gave birth to a girl in August.
He will perform on a stage that is opened to fans on four sides.
In 2022, he made his film acting debut in Taiwanese romantic comedy, My Best Friend’s Breakfast (2022). The role earned him a Best New Performer nomination and a Best Original Film Song award at the 2022 Golden Horse Awards.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Saturday, 8pm, and Sunday, 7pm
Admission: From $128 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
Bebe Rexha – Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour
American singer Bebe Rexha is behind some of the biggest pop hits in the last few years, from Meant To Be (2017), which features American country music duo Florida Georgia Line; to Hey Mama, her 2015 collaboration with French DJ and music producer David Guetta, Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj and Dutch DJ and music producer Afrojack.
In 2022, she scored another hit song with Guetta, I’m Good (Blue), a single that topped the charts in countries including Britain and Australia.
The tune won Best Collaboration at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the Grammy Awards in February.
The singer’s Singapore show is part of a global jaunt, Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour, in support of her latest album, Bebe, released in April.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Tuesday, 8pm
Admission: From $128 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Morrissey: 40 Years Of Morrissey In Singapore
British singer, songwriter and indie music icon Morrissey is regarded as one of the most influential singers in English pop music.
His discography includes four studio albums with his former band, indie pioneers The Smiths, and 13 solo albums. The most recent record, I Am Not A Dog On A Chain, was released in 2020.
The Singapore show, which kicks off his Asian tour, will feature songs from his four decades in music, including classics such as How Soon Is Now by The Smiths. The tour includes stops in Bangkok, Jakarta and Tokyo.
The 64-year-old last performed in Singapore at Marina Barrage in 2016. He first played here at Fort Canning Park in 2012.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Nov 9, 8pm
Admission: From $138 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets