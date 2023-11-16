Music Picks: Concerts by E.so, Jeff Ng, stars from B’in Music

E.so 2023 Live House In Singapore
Ever since his days in Taiwanese hip-hop group MJ116, Taiwanese rapper E.so has often used music to make observations about society and reflect on life.
As a group member, he was known as an ambitious dreamer in the song Just Believe (2014) and a contemplative, mature young man in Acquittal (2017).
As a solo artiste, his music has also often drawn references from current events. His song Da Vinci (2022), for example, mentions Britain-based street artist Banksy, whose work became more valuable after it was shredded in 2018.
The current tour will mark E.so’s first solo performance in a live-house format.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Nov 22, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $158 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
B’in Music Exclusive performances
Four stars from Taiwan-based recording company B’in Music will take the stage across two nights at the Capitol Theatre this weekend.
Friday will see performances by Taiwanese singers Hush and Ann Bai.
Hush has clinched several Golden Melody Awards in recent years, such as Best Composer for the song Shadow Song (2021) and Best Male Mandarin Singer for his album Pleasing Myself (2022), and is known for his reflective lyrics and melancholic voice.
Bai is no stranger to Singapore, having performed here in 2020.
The chanteuse’s soft, airy voice and unique pronunciation have been her music’s distinctive features, and have served her well on hits such as What Brings Me To You (2012) and Escaping The Mediocre Life (2018). Her latest album All About You (2022) also entered several music charts as soon as it was released.
On Saturday, Taiwanese singers Hsiao Ping-chih and Gboyswag – both former members of now-defunct Taiwanese boy band Magic Power – will get the energy up.
Hsiao, the group’s former lead singer, is often seen as a tough guy with a sensitive side. His most well-known songs are Addiction (2022) and Love Hurts (2018), and one of his newer singles, Dear Stranger (2022), has also become a fan favourite.
Gboyswag, the group’s former DJ, opened for Taiwanese rock band Mayday during their 2017 concerts here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. As a solo artiste, he has built a name for himself by dancing up a storm on tracks such as Uh-Huh (2016) and Li-Hi (2016), but has also proven his singing skills on ballads such as We Are One (2023).
Hsiao and Gboyswag recently formed the duo GX. On Wednesday, they released their first single Baby Girl, a number they are expected to sing live for the first time during their show on Saturday.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Friday and Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $88 to $108 via Ticketmaster
Jeff Ng After The Dawn Concert 2023
You might have seen social media clips of crowds catching Jeff Ng’s busking act outside The Cathay in 2022. You might even have been part of the audience then.
The Singaporean singer will perform for fans in air-conditioned comfort at a concert named After The Dawn on Saturday, alongside the launch of his second EP, which will feature songs such as I’m Lucky To Have You, Imperfect Song and Game Of Love.
The concert will explore finding hope within the imperfections of life, and Ng will be performing his latest original songs, as well as some of his older numbers.
The show promises to take audiences on an eventful musical journey and will feature local singer-host Karyn Wong as a special guest.
Where: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street
MRT: Bugis/City Hall/Bras Basah
When: Saturday, 7.30pm
Admission: $68 via Ticketmaster