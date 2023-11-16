Music Picks: Concerts by E.so, Jeff Ng, stars from B’in Music

E.so 2023 Live House In Singapore

Ever since his days in Taiwanese hip-hop group MJ116, Taiwanese rapper E.so has often used music to make observations about society and reflect on life.

As a group member, he was known as an ambitious dreamer in the song Just Believe (2014) and a contemplative, mature young man in Acquittal (2017).

As a solo artiste, his music has also often drawn references from current events. His song Da Vinci (2022), for example, mentions Britain-based street artist Banksy, whose work became more valuable after it was shredded in 2018.

The current tour will mark E.so’s first solo performance in a live-house format.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Nov 22, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $158 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets

