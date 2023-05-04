Music Picks: Concerts by Grasshopper, Dream Theater and Young Captain

Re: Grasshopper Concert Tour In Singapore
Known for their out-there fashion and boundless energy, Hong Kong’s Cantopop group Grasshopper are set to bring plenty of fun to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday.
The trio – consisting of Edmond So, Remus Choy and Calvin Choy – debuted in 1985 and last performed at the same venue in 2017. The concert’s name is said to represent words such as “reunion” and “reborn”, as their music has inspired many fans and brought people together.
Concertgoers will get to relive Grasshopper’s hits such as Club Broken Heart (1990), Blame It On The Samba (1991) and Sorry Baby (1993). The music industry veterans have released more than 20 studio albums in Cantonese and Mandarin.
Their show’s dancing segments are said to last more than 100 minutes, so fans are in for a rollicking good time.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $128 to $288 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)
Dream Theater Top Of The World Tour
In support of their 15th studio album, A View From The Top Of The World (2021), American progressive metal band Dream Theater are on tour and will perform here on Tuesday.
The five members of the group – James LaBrie, John Petrucci, Jordan Rudess, John Myung and Mike Mangini – were in the middle of a sold-out global tour in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic brought the world to a stop.
For A View From The Top Of The World, which was written during the pandemic, LaBrie contributed via Zoom meetings from Canada, while the other four members based in the United States wrote in a studio together.
In March 2021, LaBrie flew to New York, served his quarantine and recorded his vocals in person with Petrucci. The album ultimately threaded together lean and uncompromising hooks with technical proficiency, and their show promises to be a riveting jam.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Tuesday, 8pm
Admission: $108 to $168 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)
Young Captain 2023 World Concert Tour
One of the biggest new stars in China, Young Captain will make his debut performance in Singapore on Thursday. The young artiste first rose to fame on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.
Born in Guiyang city in the province of Guizhou, the singer – whose real name is Yang Lang – started composing songs in 2017.
His most famous tune, You Are Everywhere (2017), has more than 24 million streams on Spotify. Another song, 11 (2022), has more than 11 million streams.
Apart from singing, the 29-year-old is a music producer and music video director. He has directed the music videos to the songs Fly Away (2019) and Unreachable (2019) by Hong Kong singer G.E.M.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Thursday, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $268 from BookMyShow (go to sg.bookmyshow.com or call 6591-8871)