Music Picks: Concerts by Grasshopper, Dream Theater and Young Captain

Re: Grasshopper Concert Tour In Singapore

Known for their out-there fashion and boundless energy, Hong Kong’s Cantopop group Grasshopper are set to bring plenty of fun to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The trio – consisting of Edmond So, Remus Choy and Calvin Choy – debuted in 1985 and last performed at the same venue in 2017. The concert’s name is said to represent words such as “reunion” and “reborn”, as their music has inspired many fans and brought people together.

Concertgoers will get to relive Grasshopper’s hits such as Club Broken Heart (1990), Blame It On The Samba (1991) and Sorry Baby (1993). The music industry veterans have released more than 20 studio albums in Cantonese and Mandarin.

Their show’s dancing segments are said to last more than 100 minutes, so fans are in for a rollicking good time.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Saturday, 8pm

Admission: $128 to $288 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

Dream Theater Top Of The World Tour