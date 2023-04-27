Music Picks: Gigs by The Chainsmokers and Alex To, Singapore Pie Alumni Reunion concert

LIV Golf: The Chainsmokers
Grammy winners and Billboard chart-topping musical artists The Chainsmokers will be rocking the stage on Saturday to conclude day two of the LIV Golf Singapore event, which takes place from Friday to Sunday, and is presented by Resorts World Sentosa.
The pair – American DJ-producers Alex Pall and Drew Taggart – previously performed here in 2017, when they were among the music headliners at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix. Their hits include Closer (2016), featuring American pop singer Halsey, as well as Something Just Like This (2017), a collaboration with British rock band Coldplay.
The duo will also be supported by DJs Jade Rasif, Farah Farz and Big M. On Saturday, the gates will open from 4 to 11pm and the first act is scheduled from 5pm. The Chainsmokers set will start at 8pm.
Where: Palawan Green, Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: From $138 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) or SingPost outlets
Alex To Live In Singapore 2023
Get ready for Hong Kong-born singer Alex To to light up the Resorts World Ballroom stage with his bold costumes on Saturday.
With impressive singing and dancing skills, the star is known for catchy tunes such as Take Off (2004), sweet love songs like The Lover (1999) and reflective ballads such as I Never Meant To Hurt You (1996).
He was among the singers who pushed the R&B genre to the forefront of Mandopop around the 1990s. Now 61, he is expected to perform tracks from his 2018 album Get Up, such as Hey and Give Me Your Love.
Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $268 via BookMyShow (go to str.sg/i4e5 or call 6591-8871)
Singapore Pie Alumni Reunion Concert
Four male local singers from the xinyao community are coming together for two shows this weekend, titled the Singapore Pie Alumni Reunion Concert. Singapore Pie is a famous 1990 xinyao song by pioneering Singaporean composer Liang Wern Fook.
Among them is former xinyao heart-throb Jiang Hu, who sang the 1980s hits Love’s Refuge and Not That I’m Unwilling, as well as theme songs for many local television dramas, including On The Fringe in 1988.
Look out too for veteran Mandopop singer Jimmy Ye, whose hits include I Keep Hearing You Say (1996) and Loving You Is Not For Others To See (1994), and who has written songs for stars such as Jacky Cheung, Anita Mui and Kit Chan.
Allan Moo, known for 1990s songs such as Don’t You Feel My Love For You and Mistakes, will also share the spotlight, together with budding singer-songwriter Marcus Lee, who released his debut album For You, I Can in 2021.
Where: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Auditorium, 1 Straits Boulevard
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Saturday and Sunday, 7.30pm
Admission: $128 and $158 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) or SingPost outlets