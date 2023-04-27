Music Picks: Gigs by The Chainsmokers and Alex To, Singapore Pie Alumni Reunion concert

LIV Golf: The Chainsmokers

Grammy winners and Billboard chart-topping musical artists The Chainsmokers will be rocking the stage on Saturday to conclude day two of the LIV Golf Singapore event, which takes place from Friday to Sunday, and is presented by Resorts World Sentosa.

The pair – American DJ-producers Alex Pall and Drew Taggart – previously performed here in 2017, when they were among the music headliners at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix. Their hits include Closer (2016), featuring American pop singer Halsey, as well as Something Just Like This (2017), a collaboration with British rock band Coldplay.

The duo will also be supported by DJs Jade Rasif, Farah Farz and Big M. On Saturday, the gates will open from 4 to 11pm and the first act is scheduled from 5pm. The Chainsmokers set will start at 8pm.

Where: Palawan Green, Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Saturday, 8pm

Admission: From $138 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) or SingPost outlets

Alex To Live In Singapore 2023