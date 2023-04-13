Music Picks: Gigs by Eason Chan and Prateek Kuhad, documentary on Lewis Capaldi

Eason Chan Fear And Dreams World Tour

Hong Kong star Eason Chan will be back to entertain at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, a venue he last performed in back in 2017.

The Cantopop singer-actor’s concert is part of a tour that celebrates his music career that has spanned more than 25 years. It kicked off with 27 performances at the Hong Kong Coliseum in December and January.

In an interview with The Straits Times, the singer said the Singapore show will be different from the Hong Kong ones, as some Cantonese numbers will be replaced with Mandarin tunes.

Winner of three Best Male Mandarin Singer at the Golden Melody Awards, he is known for hits such as King Of Karaoke (2000) and Ten Years (2003).

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Saturday and Sunday, 8pm

Admission: $168 to $368 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets

Prateek Kuhad – The Way That Lovers Do Tour 2023 Singapore