Music Picks: Gigs by Eason Chan and Prateek Kuhad, documentary on Lewis Capaldi

Eason Chan Fear And Dreams World Tour
Hong Kong star Eason Chan will be back to entertain at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, a venue he last performed in back in 2017.
The Cantopop singer-actor’s concert is part of a tour that celebrates his music career that has spanned more than 25 years. It kicked off with 27 performances at the Hong Kong Coliseum in December and January.
In an interview with The Straits Times, the singer said the Singapore show will be different from the Hong Kong ones, as some Cantonese numbers will be replaced with Mandarin tunes.
Winner of three Best Male Mandarin Singer at the Golden Melody Awards, he is known for hits such as King Of Karaoke (2000) and Ten Years (2003).
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Saturday and Sunday, 8pm
Admission: $168 to $368 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
Prateek Kuhad – The Way That Lovers Do Tour 2023 Singapore
Back in 2020, Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s music found a whole new audience worldwide when former United States president Barack Obama listed his song cold/mess as one of his favourite songs of the year.
The indie musician first performed in Singapore a year after he released his 2015 debut album, In Tokens And Charms, as a budding name at independent music festival Music Matters.
The singer, who releases folk-driven music in English and Hindi, is back to headline a show at Capitol Theatre.
The concert is part of a global tour in support of his third and most recent album, The Way That Lovers Do, which comprises songs that explore human connections, love and friendship.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: From $138 (go to sg.bookmyshow.com)
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling
96 minutes
This Netflix documentary explores the compelling story of how Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi went from pub singer to one of the world’s most unlikeliest pop stars in recent years.
Capaldi found global superstardom through hits such as Someone You Loved, his 2019 song that topped charts in Britain, the United States and around the world. The heartfelt ballad from debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (2019) won the 2020 Brit Award for Song of the Year and was nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys in the same year.
The documentary reveals that despite his humorous public persona, comical social media presence and everyman appeal, the singer struggled with anxiety brought about by sudden fame.
And like many artistes who found success with their debut album, the show also follows Capaldi as he takes on the unenviable task of attempting to follow up the work with a sophomore LP.
The singer is set to return to Singapore to perform at The Star Theatre on July 25.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: July 25, 8pm
Admission: Tickets from $98 to $198 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets