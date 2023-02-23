Music Picks: Concerts by Emi Fujita, Aurora and Anvil

Emi Fujita – Camomile Greatest Hits Singapore

Six years after her last concert here, Japanese singer Emi Fujita is back.

The 59-year-old’s show on Saturday is billed as her most comprehensive to date, featuring favourites from her longstanding career – such as her covers of English musician Sting’s Fields Of Gold and legendary musical group Bee Gees’ First Of May.

Another popular hit at her gigs is Japanese classic Hidamari No Uta, released when she was the lead vocalist of popular J-pop group Le Couple in the 1990s.

With her pristine and soothing voice, Fujita has gained the reputation of being a “sound therapy” vocalist. Her music is said to have a stress-relieving effect similar to camomile, known for its calming properties.

Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah

MRT: Redhill

When: Saturday, 8pm

Admission: $68 to $188 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

