Music Picks: Concerts by Emi Fujita, Aurora and Anvil

Emi Fujita – Camomile Greatest Hits Singapore
Six years after her last concert here, Japanese singer Emi Fujita is back.
The 59-year-old’s show on Saturday is billed as her most comprehensive to date, featuring favourites from her longstanding career – such as her covers of English musician Sting’s Fields Of Gold and legendary musical group Bee Gees’ First Of May.
Another popular hit at her gigs is Japanese classic Hidamari No Uta, released when she was the lead vocalist of popular J-pop group Le Couple in the 1990s.
With her pristine and soothing voice, Fujita has gained the reputation of being a “sound therapy” vocalist. Her music is said to have a stress-relieving effect similar to camomile, known for its calming properties.
Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah
MRT: Redhill
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $68 to $188 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Aurora: The Gods We Can Touch Asia Tour 2023
Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora is bringing her The Gods We Can Touch Tour here on Monday.
Known for her ethereal vocals, she rose to fame with her debut EP Running With The Wolves (2015), which included the hit song Runaway. Her eclectic musical style blends the genres of art pop, Nordic folk and new age.
The tour is named after the singer’s third studio album, The Gods We Can Touch, which was released in January 2022 and includes tracks such as the baroque pop number You Keep Me Crawling and dreamy ballad Exist For Love.
Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue
MRT: one-north
When: Monday, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $138 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets
Anvil Impact Is Imminent World Tour
Headbangers, get ready for a night of heavy metal madness.
Known for their merciless riffs and relentless drums, Canadian band Anvil will rock the Lion City on Tuesday as part of the Singapore Rockfest series. The Toronto-based group last played here in 2013, as a supporting act for American metal legends Metallica.
Formed in 1978, Anvil consist of vocalist-guitarist Steve “Lips” Kudlow, drummer Robb Reiner and bassist Chris Robertson. Their second and third albums – Metal On Metal (1982) and Forged In Fire (1983) – are considered metal classics, and the band have been credited as having influenced other heavy metal groups such as Megadeth and Slayer.
Anvil’s latest album, Impact Is Imminent (2022), includes the haunting Fire Rain and the electrifying Ghost Shadow.
Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Tuesday, 8pm
Admission: $69 to $138 via Sistic