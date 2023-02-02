Music Picks: Disney’s Frozen musical, DJ Ferry Corsten and Sinmahui Hip Hop Night

Disney’s Frozen The Hit Broadway Musical
The Singapore run of Disney musical Frozen, based on the massively popular 2013 Oscar-winning animated film and its 2019 sequel, will be its only stop in South-east Asia.
There will be a lot more to this Broadway production than just live renditions of the films’ hit songs like Let It Go.
There are 12 new songs composed for the stage show – including Monster, sung by the main character, Elsa, who is played by Australian performer Jemma Rix.
The lavish production includes fine details such as Elsa’s sparkling ice dress, which has 14,000 beads and took three months to make.
Where: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Sunday to March 19, Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 2 and 8pm; Sundays, 1 and 6.30pm
Admission: $88 to $268 via Marina Bay Sands (go to str.sg/wrKM) and Sistic (go to bit.ly/3WYZVNz or call 6348-5555). SPH subscribers get 10 per cent off premium, VIP, A, B and C reserve tickets for shows on weekdays (go to bit.ly/3HnS6vb).
Marquee Presents Ferry Corsten
Dutch DJ-producer Ferry Corsten made headlines in 2022 after he was knighted as Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau by the Dutch king, the third DJ to be honoured after Armin Van Buuren in 2011 and Tiesto in 2003.
Corsten’s spate of live shows, which includes a stop at Singapore nightspot Marquee, features the wide breadth of his discography, which runs the gamut of trance, progressive house, ambient and melodic techno.
Since the 1990s, the electronic dance music artiste has also released projects under many monikers – including Gouryella, a collaboration with Tiesto; System F, Moonman and Ferr.
His list of accolades also includes two Best Trance DJ wins in 2005 and 2007 at the DJ Awards in the Spanish dance mecca of Ibiza.
Where: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Saturday, 10pm
Admission: From $40 via bit.ly/3XUBimA, from $50 at the door
Sinmahui Hip Hop Night
Singaporean and Malaysian Mandarin hip-hop acts join forces for the first edition of Sinmahui, a concert that is part of the Esplanade’s Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts.
Set to be an annual affair, the show is headed by seasoned home-grown rapper Shigga Shay, whose most recent EP, I Am U (iykyk edition), was released in October 2022.
The Singapore contingent also includes rapper, breakdancer and Ah Boys To Men (2012 to 2017) actor Tosh Rock; R&B/hip-hop artiste, producer and songwriter Zadon; and rising rappers J.M3 and Cykko.
The Malaysian acts on the bill are Dato’ Maw, a rapper known for infusing Malaysian-Chinese slang and multiple languages into his repertoire, Johor quartet S.A.C (the name stands for Southeast Asia Cina) and hip-hop crew Ringgit Mob.
Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Friday, 8pm
Admission: Tickets from $28 from Sistic. Go to bit.ly/3JzctIy or call 6348-5555