Music Picks: Disney’s Frozen musical, DJ Ferry Corsten and Sinmahui Hip Hop Night

Disney’s Frozen The Hit Broadway Musical

The Singapore run of Disney musical Frozen, based on the massively popular 2013 Oscar-winning animated film and its 2019 sequel, will be its only stop in South-east Asia.

There will be a lot more to this Broadway production than just live renditions of the films’ hit songs like Let It Go.

There are 12 new songs composed for the stage show – including Monster, sung by the main character, Elsa, who is played by Australian performer Jemma Rix.

The lavish production includes fine details such as Elsa’s sparkling ice dress, which has 14,000 beads and took three months to make.

Where: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Sunday to March 19, Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 2 and 8pm; Sundays, 1 and 6.30pm

Admission: $88 to $268 via Marina Bay Sands (go to str.sg/wrKM) and Sistic (go to bit.ly/3WYZVNz or call 6348-5555). SPH subscribers get 10 per cent off premium, VIP, A, B and C reserve tickets for shows on weekdays (go to bit.ly/3HnS6vb).

Marquee Presents Ferry Corsten