Music Picks: Concerts by Twoset and Davie504, Chok Kerong and Vanessa Fernandez, and Syafiqah ‘Adha Sallehin

TwoSet Violin VS Davie504

Which is the superior instrument – the violin or the bass?

It is a question that YouTube stars TwoSet Violin and Davie504 will attempt to answer at their collaborative concert in Singapore.

Billed as a “music battle”, the concert is the culmination of the light-hearted jibes that the two acts have aimed at each other through their YouTube videos since 2020.

TwoSet, comprising Taiwan-born Australian violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen, are known for popularising classical music with their comedic videos. Their concert with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra at the Victoria Concert Hall in November sold out within minutes.

Their “opponent”, Davie504, is an Italian bass player known for his viral videos. The show will be the first live performance “in the real world” for the musician whose real name is Davide Biale.