Music Picks: Concerts by Twoset and Davie504, Chok Kerong and Vanessa Fernandez, and Syafiqah ‘Adha Sallehin

TwoSet Violin VS Davie504
Which is the superior instrument – the violin or the bass?
It is a question that YouTube stars TwoSet Violin and Davie504 will attempt to answer at their collaborative concert in Singapore.
Billed as a “music battle”, the concert is the culmination of the light-hearted jibes that the two acts have aimed at each other through their YouTube videos since 2020.
TwoSet, comprising Taiwan-born Australian violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen, are known for popularising classical music with their comedic videos. Their concert with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra at the Victoria Concert Hall in November sold out within minutes.
Their “opponent”, Davie504, is an Italian bass player known for his viral videos. The show will be the first live performance “in the real world” for the musician whose real name is Davide Biale.
Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Friday, 7.30pm
Admission: Tickets from $69 to $199 via Sistic (go to bit.ly/3iooCok or call 6348-5555)
Spiral – Chok Kerong and Vanessa Fernandez
After dropping two singles in the past few months, home-grown producer-composer Chok Kerong and singer-songwriter Vanessa Fernandez will launch their collaborative album, Spiral, with a concert at the Esplanade.
Collectively, their musical backgrounds are impressive. Chok is a prominent pianist, organist and keyboardist in the jazz scene while Fernandez’s work spans hip-hop, R&B and electronic music.
Their two early singles, Cry and Don’t You Walk Away, hint at the musical melange to come at the album launch show. The eight-track release is said to incorporate elements of funk, hip-hop, rock and gospel music.
The performance will also feature guest singers weish and Kim Olsen, as well as musicians such as Dru Chen on guitars and Aaron James Lee on drums.
Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade
MRT: Esplanade
When: Friday, 8pm
Admission: From $30, go to bit.ly/3E5KPiQ
Songs Of Our Heritage: Lion City
Home-grown musician and composer Syafiqah ‘Adha Sallehin’s traditional Malay music concerts at The Arts House will be a showcase of her original repertoire inspired by Singapore’s rich heritage.
The composer, who made her name as the first Malay musician to attain a bachelor’s degree in music at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, will perform with Malay music ensembles Gendang Akustika and dikir barat troupe Nibong Tunggal.
Featuring cinematic visuals and a narrative that celebrates the places and people that have shaped the community, the set list includes odes to locations such as Pasir Ris, pioneers such as Majulah Singapura composer Zubir Said, as well as Singapore’s indigenous inhabitants, the Orang Seletar.
Syafiqah and her fellow musicians will stage two sets of the hour-long concert, at 2 and 8pm.
Where: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane
MRT: Raffles Place/Clarke Quay
When: Saturday, 2 and 8pm
Admission: $18, go to bit.ly/3xvgGFD