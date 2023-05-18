Music Picks: Concerts by Conor Maynard, South Korean rappers Justhis, Mirani and more

The Trilldon: Justhis & Mirani
The Trilldon is back with South Korean rappers Justhis and Mirani taking centre stage.
Derived from the words “trill”, a hip-hop slang meaning true and real, and “don” meaning king, the Trilldon is a series of live Korean hip-hop acts in a club setting.
The first show was in December 2022 featuring South Korean hip-hop duo, Dynamic Duo.
Rapper Justhis released his first album 2 Many Homes 4 1 Kid in 2016 and is known for his unique style that blends elements of jazz, soul, and boom bap. His popularity increased after he participated in the South Korean hip-hop survival show, Show Me The Money, in 2020 and 2022.
Mirani is famous for her lyrical prowess and technical skills. She released her first album Uptown Girl in 2021, with songs such as Lambo! and Tikita, and has also worked with many famous K-idols such as Moonbyul of girl group Mamamoo and Jay B of boy band Got7.
Where: Drip Singapore, 100 Orchard Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: May 25, 8pm
Admission: $128 to $148 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets
Heartfelt Concert 3: Glora & Ena
The Heartfelt Concert series of shows aims to promote Mandopop artistes, and its third show on Sunday will feature Hong Kong singer Gloria Tang and Malaysian singer Ena Hon.
Tang is a passionate musician who has performed harmonies for many concerts, such as those by fellow Hong Kong singers Sally Yeh, Andy Hui and Miriam Yeung. She has also released albums as an independent singer, such as Home Buddies (2008) and My Voice Story (2012).
Hon also has a rich singing background. She was crowned champion of the Astro Classic Golden Melody singing contest in 2012, and has covered classic songs by veteran singers Yao Surong, Fong Fei-fei and Liu Wen-cheng.
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
When: Sunday, 7.30pm
Admission: $98 via Ticketmaster
Conor Maynard: Continued Part II 2023 World Tour
English pop sensation Conor Maynard is set to perform at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday as part of his Continued World Tour.
A YouTube pioneer, he was among the first talents to transition from online to pop stardom. His debut album Contrast (2012) hit No. 1 on the British charts, with earworms such as Can’t Say No and Vegas Girl.
In March 2020, he stepped out on his own as an independent artiste, and his YouTube channel now has more than 13 million subscribers.
In an Instagram post, the 30-year-old wrote: “Asia and Australia, I am finally coming to you guys. So many cities that I’ve never been to before. I cannot wait to see you all there. I’ve been seeing all of your messages for years now, supporting me from the other side of the world and asking me when I’m going to come there. Well, it’s finally happening.”
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Tuesday, 8pm
Admission: $108 to $128 via Ticketmaster