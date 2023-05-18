Music Picks: Concerts by Conor Maynard, South Korean rappers Justhis, Mirani and more

The Trilldon: Justhis & Mirani



The Trilldon is back with South Korean rappers Justhis and Mirani taking centre stage.

Derived from the words “trill”, a hip-hop slang meaning true and real, and “don” meaning king, the Trilldon is a series of live Korean hip-hop acts in a club setting.

The first show was in December 2022 featuring South Korean hip-hop duo, Dynamic Duo.

Rapper Justhis released his first album 2 Many Homes 4 1 Kid in 2016 and is known for his unique style that blends elements of jazz, soul, and boom bap. His popularity increased after he participated in the South Korean hip-hop survival show, Show Me The Money, in 2020 and 2022.

Mirani is famous for her lyrical prowess and technical skills. She released her first album Uptown Girl in 2021, with songs such as Lambo! and Tikita, and has also worked with many famous K-idols such as Moonbyul of girl group Mamamoo and Jay B of boy band Got7.

Where: Drip Singapore, 100 Orchard Road

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

When: May 25, 8pm

Admission: $128 to $148 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets

Heartfelt Concert 3: Glora & Ena