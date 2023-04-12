Michelle Yeoh brings her Oscar home to mum in Malaysia as promised

IPOH - Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh kept her promise and brought her Best Actress Oscar statuette back to her mum in hometown Ipoh.

The Ipoh-born star posted two photos on her social media on Wednesday: one of her mother, Datin Janet Yeoh, clutching the golden statuette, and another photo of her paying respects at her father Datuk Yeoh Kian Teik’s grave.

She captioned the post: “Brought Mr O home. Without my parents’ love and trust and support, I wouldn’t be here today. Love so much.”

It is understood that Yeoh was back in Malaysia for a couple of days for Qing Ming and then flew off to Hong Kong.

However, the actress is expected in Malaysia again.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star is scheduled to appear at the “Pride of Malaysia Michelle Yeoh Homecoming Public Fan Meet” next Tuesday afternoon at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Yeoh, 60, made history when she won the Best Actress gong at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles last month. She became the first actress of Asian descent to win in the category. She’s also the first Malaysian to be nominated and win in the Academy Awards.

“I have to dedicate this (award) to my mum, all the mums in the world because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight.

“I’m taking this home to her. She’s watching right now in Malaysia, KL, with my family and friends. I love you guys. I’m bringing this home to you,” Yeoh said in her acceptance speech. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK