Michelle Yeoh’s Best Actress Oscar win shows ‘anything is possible’

SINGAPORE – Malaysia’s Michelle Yeoh made history at the Oscars when she won Best Actress for her performance in the zany, genre-blending science-fiction dramedy Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Yeoh, 60, is the first Asian woman to win the accolade at the awards given out organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Local actors and film-makers talk about what her win means to them.

Actress Yeo Yann Yann, 46

“I am so happy that Michelle won. Her win, and the six other Oscars for Everything Everywhere All At Once, including Best Picture, is simply unbelievable. We, as Asian actors, are finally being recognised.”

Actor-director-stunt choreographer Sunny Pang, 50

“I think there’s a misconception that she began as a stuntwoman, but she’s an actress. She just picked up additional action skill sets for her movies and did so with flying colours.

“I see a lot of potential in our film industry and I think it’s not impossible to get to where Michelle Yeoh is, but you have to be willing to travel, to rub shoulders, to get out there and start from the very beginning. And to let people be aware of Singapore’s films, we must have a certain sense of value. It can’t always be slapstick or melodrama, we have to find a way to be commercially and artistically viable.“

Director-producer Eric Khoo, 56

“The Oscars this year are a good signal that no matter where you come from, anything is possible. Many years ago, I made a film called My Magic (2008) on a small budget, but it still managed to compete for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival so, really, anything is possible.

“Michelle’s story as an Ipoh girl going to Hong Kong and having all these accomplishments and finally receiving recognition – she’s really deserving. I’ve met her several times over the years, and she’s not only a talented actress, but a most humble soul.“

Producer Freddie Yeo, 53

“It’s significant for sure as it feels like we’ve finally arrived and been recognised, but the opportunities given for any talent must always be a recognition for their craft, talent and ability, and not based on colour.”

Actor-director Glen Goei, 60

“I am thrilled with her win, not only because she has made movie history, but because it also means the industry is becoming more diverse and inclusive of Asian talent. I hope this win translates to us seeing more Asian representation on television and film, both on screen as well as behind it.”