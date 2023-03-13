She won because she is hardworking, says Michelle Yeoh’s mum after Malaysian-born actress’ Oscar win

KUALA LUMPUR - Datin Janet Yeoh was ecstatic when her daughter Michelle Yeoh was announced Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards.

Clapping, the 84-year-old hugged family members around her when Yeoh won the Oscar for her role in science-fiction film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

“I am very happy with Michelle’s success,” Mrs Yeoh told The Star after the Oscar broadcast.

“She won the award because she is hardworking. You can see that in the way she fights in movies, the way she performs. She is very beautiful, talented and smart also,” she added.

Mrs Yeoh shared her happiness with her family members and celebrity guests at a viewing party of the awards show at Dadi Cinema in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, hosted by the Yeoh family on Monday morning.

The whole hall erupted with joy when the Ipoh-born star was announced the winner.