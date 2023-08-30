Life Listens: New music from Selena Gomez, Crowd Lu, Jon Batiste, Cheng Huan and Fym Summer

The comeback single by American singer-actress Selena Gomez might be catchy and upbeat, but it is her fun-filled music video which really takes it to another level.

The electric dance number is an ode to being unattached and carefree, as she contemplates whether to break up with her boyfriend over the phone, via a note or just by ghosting.

Does she feel sad about her soon-to-be-single status? Absolutely not, as the MV depicts Gomez preparing for and enjoying a night on the town with her female friends and a frolicsome sleepover. She oozes fabulousness in her shimmering flamingo pink top, matching shoes and giant hoop earrings while dancing, drinking and singing karaoke.

The group ends up taking a dip in a swimming pool, looking awesome underwater in their party outfits.