Life Listens: lullaboy on Music Lab podcast, plus new music from Usher, Hozier, Hebe Tien and Zerobaseone

In his third album, Irish troubadour Hozier delves into literature, mythology, religion and Irish culture.

Many of the tunes in the release were inspired by the concept of the nine circles of hell in Inferno, the first part of Italian writer Dante Alighieri’s 14th-century poem Divine Comedy.

Best known for his 2013 hit Take Me To Church, Hozier merges these ideas into a soaring blend of folk, blues and rock.

Francesca, for instance, is a lofty rock ballad based on the tragic love story of a character from Inferno, while album closer First Light is the hopeful ascent that mirrors the end of Dante’s odyssey in the poem.