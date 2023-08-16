Life Listens: New music from V, Olivia Rodrigo, The Hives, Cian Ducrot and shazza

In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Must-See MV: V – Love Me Again

The last member of superstar K-pop septet BTS to embark on a solo debut is V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung. His bandmate Jungkook may have topped charts with his flirty and catchy pop release Seven in July, but V opts for something slower and more sensual.

Love Me Again, which is the first single from his upcoming EP Layover, is an intimate R&B break-up number which features this yearning refrain: “I wish you would love me again”. It is a real treat for fans of the South Korean singer’s signature husky baritone, which gets a perfect showcase here.

The music video is also worth checking out, as it consists of many lingering close-up shots of V’s face. The clip also slices back and forth between the sequin-adorned idol singing inside what looks to be an ancient cave, and the same scenes given a deliberately low-quality old-school karaoke music video treatment. - Jan Lee