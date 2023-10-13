K-pop star Taeyang journals in a ‘special room’ before bedtime to keep stress at bay

SEOUL – What do top K-pop stars do for their mental well-being?

For Taeyang, a member of K-pop boy band BigBang and a successful soloist in his own right, he takes long walks in the day and writes in his journal at night.

The 35-year-old shared his self-care habits at a panel discussion on Wednesday hosted by Canadian athletic apparel label Lululemon in Seoul, South Korea.

It was part of the launch for its Find Your Wellbeing campaign, which coincides with World Mental Health Day on Tuesday.

Dressed in a sleek black outfit and sporting blond hair, Taeyang says: “Whenever I have the time, I go for a walk because it helps me feel the change in seasons.

“I get to enjoy the sky and clear my head and mind. It gives me inspiration and resets my mind so that I can have good relationships and conversations with the people I love.”

The South Korean singer-songwriter has been married to South Korean actress Min Hyo-rin since 2018. The couple share a son, who will turn two in November.

Taeyang released his first EP in six years, Down To Earth, in April 2023. It includes hit tracks like Vibe – a duet with K-pop boy band BTS’ Jimin – and Shoong!, which features K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Lisa.

The things that keep Taeyang sane are also what get his creative juices flowing.

He adds: “I have this special room in my house I go to before I sleep, where I write down my thoughts and feelings in a journal. I try to reorganise my feelings into one word or sentence for any future inspiration. I’m a musician, so I need creative ideas, but I think this can be a good habit for everyone.”

Joining Taeyang on the panel was Jeon Somi, his labelmate from The Black Label.

The 22-year-old South Korean singer-rapper, formerly of K-pop girl group I.O.I, is known for hit singles like Dumb Dumb (2021).

She says taekwondo – she holds a black belt in the martial art – has kept her centred over the eight years she has trained in it.

“It guided me in the right direction when I began practising it as a teenager. When you practise, you have to focus and you learn many things, like what the right posture is and how you can empower yourself. It’s been very helpful to me.”

But being well is not just about exercise, Jeon says, as simple things can do a lot for one’s mental state.

“Having good food and productive conversations with close friends and reaffirming my relationships with others are also a big part of my own mental well-being,” she says.