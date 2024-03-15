K-pop star IU sells out Singapore Indoor Stadium shows in 3 hours

South Korean singer-actress IU released EP The Winning on Feb 20. PHOTO: DLWLRMA/INSTAGRAM
Benson Ang
Lifestyle Correspondent
Updated
Mar 15, 2024, 03:28 PM
Published
Mar 15, 2024, 03:10 PM

SINGAPORE – All it took was three hours for South Korean singer-actress IU to sell out both her concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tickets for the April 20 and 21 shows went on sale on March 15 at 10am.

At 1pm, concert promoter and organiser iMe Singapore wrote on Facebook that tickets were sold out. Fans were asked to follow its social media accounts for details on merchandise sales and an event guide.

In its post, iMe Singapore added: “The official ticketing partner for the Singapore show is Ticketmaster and we cannot guarantee that tickets purchased elsewhere will be legitimate.”

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, last performed a concert here at The Star Theatre in 2019.

The 30-year-old debuted in 2008, and is known for hits such as Strawberry Moon (2021), Eight (2020) and Blueming (2019).

On Feb 20, she released the EP The Winning. She wrote all the lyrics, for tracks such as Shopper and Love Wins All.

In addition, the actress has starred in K-dramas such as My Mister (2018) and Hotel Del Luna (2019).

