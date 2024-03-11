Commentary: Music tourism as Singapore’s new growth driver

With the trade recovery yet to fully take off, Singapore is busy making music tourism its new growth driver. British rock band Coldplay performed in January, while American pop star Taylor Swift wrapped up her six-night, sold-out concerts two nights ago, on March 9. There are more concerts to come for the rest of 2024.

While the Lion City has traditionally been more a magnet for business travel, these global music events are a boon for Singapore’s travel-related services. A recently implemented scheme where citizens of China can enter Singapore without a visa for a stay of up to 30 days also helps. Indeed, as we enter the Year of the Dragon, the talk of the town among people in Singapore is how many Coldplay and Taylor Swift concerts they have been to, and which concerts they are planning to go to next.

Singapore is known for many things: being an international financial centre and a key transport hub, and, of course, its famous chilli crab.

Music tourism, or “concert economics”, whatever you want to call it, is gradually gaining traction. The packed line-up of concerts by big international names includes not just Coldplay and Taylor Swift, but also Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. And 2024 is not a one-off exception.

Before 2024, home-grown pop star JJ Lin launched his world tour in Singapore in November 2022, which was followed by Hong Kong’s “God of Songs” Jacky Cheung with a record-setting nine shows in April 2023. Not to mention K-pop’s Blackpink, which performed in the following month.

These concerts matter for tourism. Coldplay performed six concerts at the National Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,000, and, in the process, broke the record for most tickets sold in one day – more than 200,000.

There were signs of hotel inflation as early as June 2023, when tickets first went on sale. Travel platform Agoda reported an increase of 8.7 times in searches for accommodation in Singapore during Coldplay’s concert dates, led by fans in neighbouring Malaysia and Indonesia. And we are talking serious money – the average room rate was up almost 30 per cent from 2019, at close to $300 per night.

After Coldplay, Taylor Swift provided another sizeable economic boost. Dubbed “Swiftonomics”, her Eras Tour in the United States in 2023 generated an estimated US$5 billion (S$6.67 billion) in consumer spending. More than 300,000 tickets, with a price range of $88 to $1,228, were sold for her six concerts at the National Stadium from March 2 to 9.

Live concerts by some of the biggest global names in the industry mark a shift in focus for Singapore as a tourist destination. Traditionally it has been all about Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), a sector which tends to attract affluent business travellers. That said, there’s another busy line-up of Mice events in 2024, including the biennial Singapore Airshow, which ended on Feb 25.

And, despite Singapore’s heavy exposure to tech manufacturing and finance, travel-related services, which have yet to fully return to pre-pandemic levels, account for up to 10 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

In 2023, tourist arrivals here recovered to 70 per cent of 2019 levels, largely on a par with regional peers. This made Changi Airport the world’s fifth-busiest airport, the highest ranking in Asia. However, its total international seat capacity of 36.1 million in 2023 was still 15 per cent lower than in 2019, leaving plenty of room for further improvement.

There is no shortage of reasons to be bullish on Singapore’s tourism prospects, with the visa-free scheme for Chinese visitors a potential game changer. Despite not being as heavily exposed to Chinese tourism as Thailand or Vietnam, China still accounted for about 20 per cent of Singapore’s tourist arrivals in 2019.

And in 2023, the numbers were still only 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

The visa-waiver scheme was launched on Feb 9, just in time for the Chinese New Year rush. Some data already points to the Republic as one of the most preferred destinations for Chinese tourists. Qunar, a Chinese online travel agency, observed an impressive increase of 29 times in air ticket bookings to Singapore. There is also a corresponding increase in the number of flights between Singapore and China to pre-pandemic levels, well ahead of other Asean countries.

What is more significant is that Chinese tourists have doubled their average stay to almost six days from pre-Covid-19 days. This is perhaps why tourism receipts have recovered much faster than tourist arrivals, though rising inflation is also another contributor. But this is not all about Chinese tourists – tourists from India are staying even longer.

While hopes for stronger GDP growth are firmly rooted in a sustained turn in the global trade cycle, there may be more upside surprises from Singapore’s emerging “concert economics”.

If live concerts by international artistes become a permanent fixture in Singapore and these performances draw overseas fans, music tourism can be a new growth driver for the local economy. This is surely music to one’s ears.