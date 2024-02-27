South Korean band CNBlue return to Singapore for April concert

SINGAPORE – CNBlue will be in Singapore on April 27 to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of their CNBluentity tour.

Singapore will be the last stop of the South Korean pop-rock band’s Asia tour after cities such as Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kaoshiung, Macau and Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets to the CNBluentity show here, priced from $168 to $308, can be purchased via the Ticketmaster website from Feb 28 at noon.

All VIP ticket-holders will be given access to the soundcheck party on show day, while some VIP, Category 1 and 2 ticket-holders will be selected to attend the post-show goodbye session and take home autographed posters.

CNBlue – comprising vocalist Jung Yong-hwa, drummer Kang Min-hyuk and bassist Lee Jung-shin – made a successful comeback in Seoul when they held a two-day concert in October 2023. It was the trio’s first performance in six years.

The band made their debut in Tokyo in 2009, before holding their first performance in their native country in 2010.

Known for hits such as I’m A Loner (2010), Intuition (2011) and Can’t Stop (2014), CNBlue last performed in Singapore in 2017 for their Between Us Asia tour, before the members went on hiatus for their military enlistments in 2018.

In October 2023, they released the album Pleasures, which is entirely in Japanese.

The three members have also branched out into acting.

Kang, 32, starred in the hit Netflix drama Celebrity (2023), while Jung, 34, shared the small screen with veteran Korean actor Cha Tae-hyun in dramedy Brain Works (2023). Lee, 32, had a supporting role in romance comedy Sh**ting Stars (2022).

Book it/2024 CNBlue Live “CNBluentity” In Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: April 27, 7.30pm

Admission: Tickets from $168 to $308 go on sale on Feb 28 at noon via Ticketmaster (str.sg/purF or call 3158-8588).