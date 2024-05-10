Director Stephen Chow reignites talk of music collab with Mayday

Will fans finally see a music collaboration between Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Chow and Taiwanese rock band Mayday in Beijing?

In April 2023, Chow posted photos with four members of Mayday and joked that they had agreed after some discussion to form a “limited-time band” called Juneday.

Mayday comprise leader and guitarist Monster, main vocalist Ashin, guitarist Stone, bassist Masa and drummer Guan You. Guan You was not present in the photos Chow shared.

On May 9, Chow, 61, reignited talk of the collaboration when he shared two photos with Ashin, 48.

“The fire in my belly to join Mayday and form Juneday has become stronger one year later,” Chow wrote in Chinese. “Ashin immediately urged me to stop having this idea. He simply wore the T-shirt with my picture on it onstage to perform the song Salted Fish. I was moved.”

According to Taiwan’s Next Apple News, Ashin’s fashion brand StayReal is collaborating with Chow by incorporating elements of the actor-director’s famed movie Shaolin Soccer (2001).

Mayday have just completed the Hong Kong leg of their Mayday #5525 Live Tour and are scheduled to kick off the Beijing leg on May 18.

“Mayday really love their fans. No wonder their concerts were sold out,” Chow wrote. “Looks like I have to go to the Bird’s Nest to catch a glimpse of the show.”

Chow’s latest post has sparked talk among fans that he might appear as a special guest at Mayday’s concert tour in Beijing. It will be held over 10 nights at the Beijing National Stadium, which is nicknamed the Bird’s Nest.

The actor-director announced in June 2023 that he had completed the first draft of Shaolin Women’s Soccer and was inviting eligible women around the world to audition for roles in the new film.

He disclosed in March that retired Chinese goalkeeper Zhao Lina and Chinese defender Li Jiayue have expressed interest.