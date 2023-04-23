Director Stephen Chow to form a limited-time band with Mayday

HONG KONG – Hong Kong director-actor Stephen Chow is collaborating with Taiwanese rock band Mayday for what he called a “limited-time band”.

In an Instagram post last Saturday, the 60-year-old shared a photo with four members of Mayday – drummer Guan You was not present – and said they had agreed after some discussion to form a band he called Juneday.

He joked that the band will last more than 24 hours and added: “We’re working hard to decide on the genre of our first single and a song title that will be an instant hit.”

On Sunday, Mayday’s lead singer Ashin, 47, shared the photo as well as an earlier one posted by Chow, of him serenading the four bandmates on the flute.

Chow had met Mayday by chance earlier last week and decided on the spot to “audition” to join the popular band, who are on tour in Hong Kong.

In a post last Wednesday, he wrote: “The four of them praised my performance and gifted me some pineapple tarts. They also politely informed me to go home and wait for their phone call.”

Chow later posted on Instagram Stories a photo of a stack of pineapple tart boxes and wrote: “Hopefully, before I finish eating all these pineapple tarts, I will receive a phone call.”

Netizens were overjoyed at the news of the collaboration and Ashin asked fans on Instagram to suggest which song they would like to see Chow perform.

Within three hours, there were more than 47,000 responses, including the classic English song Only You (1995) by The Platters.

The song had appeared in Chow’s 1995 movie A Chinese Odyssey: Part 2, with veteran actor Law Kar Ying hilariously performing a rousing Cantonese version in a now iconic scene.