Taiwanese rock group Mayday’s Hong Kong concert cut short by thunderstorm

Severe weather conditions put an abrupt end to Mayday’s performance at Hong Kong’s Central Harbourfront Event Space on April 30.

The Taiwanese rock band – comprising lead vocalist Ashin, bassist Masa, drummer Guan You and guitarists Stone and Monster – were performing the first gig of their seven-night Mayday #5525 Live Tour.

According to Hong Kong news platform Dimsum Daily, the quintet entertained the 20,000-strong crowd at the outdoor venue from 7.30pm. However, two hours into the concert, it started to rain heavily.

Despite the storm, Ashin continued to sing, and in videos shared online, the 48-year-old singer could be seen struggling to hold on to a bouquet of balloons due to the strong wind.

However, Mayday were told to call it a night due to the growing intensity of the storm. The Hong Kong Observatory had issued an amber rainstorm warning, which signalled heavy rain that could potentially cause significant disruptions and flooding.

In an unexpected move, Mayday announced they would continue their performance virtually via their social media platforms.

The band went live on their Facebook and Instagram pages at 10.30pm, where they delivered a heartfelt performance, singing and chatting with fans for more than 30 minutes.

Mayday’s Hong Kong leg of their world tour ends on May 8. They will head to Beijing on May 18 for their 10-night concert at the Beijing National Stadium.