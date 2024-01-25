DPM Wong: ‘This is Coldplay week in Singapore’

SINGAPORE – Thunderstorms are not stopping Coldplay fans from enjoying the British band’s concerts at the National Stadium.

After all, this is “Coldplay week”, according to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

On Jan 24, Mr Wong shared a 30-second reel titled “What song are you listening to?” on Instagram, telling his 178,000 followers that he was listening to Yellow, Coldplay’s 2000 chart-topping hit.

“As all of you know, the band are in town. This is Coldplay week in Singapore,” said Mr Wong, 51.

“If you are going for the concert, have fun and enjoy yourself. If you are unable to get the ticket like me, it’s all right. There are still many other ways to enjoy their music.”

While Mr Wong, an avid music lover and skilled guitar player, might not have scored tickets to catch Coldplay in person, more than 50,000 fans braved the storm on Jan 24 for the band’s second show.

News presenter Glenda Chong shared her experience of getting caught in the rain on the way to the concert.

“We braved a wet, wet, wet Wednesday just to watch this band play. Enjoyed ourselves so much,” wrote the 51-year-old Singapore on Instagram.

The stadium is an enclosed arena, but concertgoers in the West Zone were exposed to the elements due to the open section of the roof.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed concertgoers wading through ankle-deep water as they trudged through flooded walkways on their way home after the concert.

Day 3 of Coldplay’s six-night Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Singapore continues on Jan 26.