Bruno Mars fans arrive early at National Stadium to snag good standing pen spots ahead of concert

SINGAPORE - It may not be Saturday night yet, but they were already in the spot.

On April 3, many fans turned up early to secure good spots in the standing pen for the first of American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars’ three concerts at the National Stadium.

When The Straits Times arrived at 4pm outside the venue, there were long queues to enter. Security checks for ticket holders started at 5.30pm, while the doors for priority standing and silver VIP ticket holders opened at that time.

Doors for general standing ticket holders opened at 5.45pm, while seated ticket holders could enter from 6pm. The concert was slated to begin at 8pm and tickets were priced from $108 to $598. Mars’ only other Asian stops were Tokyo and Macau.

Many fans were in high spirits, and some dressed up for the occasion.

Friends Donn Armijo, Joerick Adriano and Athina Laguesma were among those who bought priority standing tickets at $248 each.

The Filipinos were excited to catch Mars in action, and shared that they have been playing the pop star’s songs at home for the past few days to “rehearse”.

Mr Armijo, 28, an engineer, wore an outfit inspired by Mars’ stage costume during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show in 2016, while Ms Laguesma, 34, who works in a bank, donned a bright pink outfit straight out of Mars’ music video for his hit song Uptown Funk (2014). Both are currently based in Singapore.

Their former housemate, Mr Adriano, 42, who used to be a business analyst here, wore a straw hat - an accessory often sported by Mars.

The trio also attended the National Stadium concerts of British rock band Coldplay and British singer Ed Sheeran in January and February respectively. They would have wanted to go for American pop star Taylor Swift’s shows in March, but could not get tickets.

Ms Laguesma said: “It is great that this place has come alive again. We have been here quite a few times this year.”

She was particularly looking forward to see Mars perform Leave The Door Open (2021), adding: “It is very sexy and makes me feel good and confident. When it comes on, I will surely dance.”

Mr Armijo added: “I think tonight will be a groovy night.”

Malaysian tourists Nicole Yong and Edric Liaw were also togged out to party in the standing pen.