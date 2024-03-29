Singer Bruno Mars to host Singapore tour afterparty at Marquee on April 6

SINGAPORE – American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars will cap off his upcoming Singapore shows by giving fans an exclusive opportunity to party with him up close.

The 38-year-old, who will take the stage at the National Stadium on April 3, 5 and 6, is set to make a special appearance at Marina Bay Sands’ Marquee Singapore club on April 6, to host the official afterparty for his sold-out three-day Bruno Mars Live in Singapore concert tour.

Tickets priced from $100 are now available on Marquee Singapore’s website (marqueesingapore.com/calendar). Guests must be 18 years old and above to enter.

Mars is a dominant force in the music industry with a string of chart-toppers that has earned him prestigious accolades, including the popular singles Just The Way You Are (2010), Locked Out Of Heaven (2012), Uptown Funk (2014) and That’s What I Like (2016).

The 15-time Grammy-winning musician is best known for his retro-pop hits that effortlessly blend pop, R&B, reggae, funk and soul, and has sold more than 130 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artistes of all time.

He also became the first artiste in the United States to receive six Diamond-certified songs, and was named one of Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Artistes in 2019.

Book it/Marquee presents Odyssey: Bruno Mars Official After Party

Where: Marquee Singapore, Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue

When: April 6, from 10pm

Admission: For online tickets, general admission is $100 (inclusive of one drink voucher) and expedited entry is $300 (inclusive of two drink vouchers). For tickets purchased at the door, general admission is $150 (inclusive of one drink voucher) and expedited entry is $300 (inclusive of one drink voucher). For more information, go to marqueesingapore.com/calendar