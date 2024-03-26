Hawker centre Lau Pa Sat to hold week-long Bruno Mars celebration in early April

SINGAPORE – Lau Pa Sat is set to come alive with the sound of music from American pop star Bruno Mars.

The hawker centre in the heart of the Central Business District is organising That’s What I Like At Lau Pa Sat, a Mars-themed event from April 1 to 7 that celebrates the singer’s upcoming shows in Singapore.

Mars will take the stage at the National Stadium on April 3, 5 and 6. It will be his third time performing in Singapore, having played here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018 and 2014.

Lau Pa Sat’s event will include a sing-along session of Mars’ hits such as Just The Way You Are, Lazy Song and Grenade on April 5 at 7.30pm. Home-grown band On The Rox will play live renditions of Mars songs and lead fans in a sing-along.

This is similar to the fan event at Jewel Changi Airport on March 1 that saw 1,000 Taylor Swift fans sing along to live renditions of the American pop star’s hits performed by home-grown acts Joie Tan and 53A.