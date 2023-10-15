Actress Rebecca Lim plans to break one rule during her confinement

SINGAPORE – Playing a pregnant mother has not prepared Rebecca Lim for what is coming.

The home-grown actress, who stars in psychological thriller Confinement, had a “preview” of what it would be like to be pregnant.

Lim plays Si Ling, a single mother who experiences strange happenings in the house when her confinement nanny –played by local actress Cynthia Koh – moves in to take care of her newborn.

Directed by Singaporean film-maker Kelvin Tong, the movie opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday.

“Wearing a fake baby bump, learning to walk like a pregnant lady, how to use breast pumps – it’s like an orientation,” the actress tells The Straits Times.

Lim and her husband Matthew Webster were trying for a baby before the production of Confinement commenced in February. They tied the knot in November 2022.

“There were many times when I had the baby bump on, and I would think how nice it would be if one day I were really pregnant.”

The 37-year-old actress is now into her sixth month of pregnancy and coming to terms with her changing body.

“I’m learning to accept how my body is ballooning every day, and I can’t picture how much more I’ll grow,” says Lim with a laugh.

“I gain weight easily, and staying trim is harder now compared with when I was in my early 30s,” she adds.