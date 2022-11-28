Actress Rebecca Lim says her wedding was ‘just perfect’

The other dresses were decided about a week before the wedding.

The dinner featured three speeches. One was given by Lim’s elder brother and younger sister, which made the bride laugh and cry. Another was given by the best man, a childhood friend of Mr Webster. The third speech was given by Mr Webster’s father.

She said: “When my father-in-law gave his speech, all the guests were quiet, listening. I had not experienced that before in such a huge ballroom.

“Everyone was just happy for the both of us. It was a wonderful atmosphere and their silence really touched me.”

It was a day when tears flowed freely for the actress.

Lim wept when saying her vows during the solemnisation. “From the corner of my eye, I don’t think there was a single dry eye in the room. Everyone was just really happy that I had found true happiness.”

She also teared up when she thanked her parents on stage during the dinner.

“They are simply the best parents,” she said. “Even on occasions when they were given the shorter end of the stick, they were always there. They went through a lot for me and my siblings, and that really got to me.”

After the dinner, when the happy couple returned to their room, Lim recalls: “He said, ‘Today was perfect.’ And I replied, ‘Yeah, it was. It really was.’”

Planning for their wedding while working has kept them so busy that they currently do not have any honeymoon plans.

The actress plans to move in with Mr Webster’s family. Their own home is being renovated and expected to be ready in the middle of 2023.

And Lim is ready to start a family.

“After living with my nephew and niece, I would love to have a family of my own,” she says. “But we will take things one step at a time. Hopefully a little angel baby will come to report to us soon.”