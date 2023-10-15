‘I have no regrets’: Confinement actress Cynthia Koh on not being a mother

SINGAPORE – In Confinement, directed by Singaporean film-maker Kelvin Tong, actress Cynthia Koh plays Ah Qing, a nanny hired by Rebecca Lim’s character to look after her newborn baby.

In her own life, being child-free is a choice Koh has made, having accepted that the boat to motherhood has long sailed.

She shared many scenes with a baby in the psychological thriller and had to learn how to cradle, soothe, feed and burp the infant during a pre-production “training”.

The film opens in cinemas on Thursday.

Over the course of her two-week shoot with the baby, Koh says she did not feel any maternal yearnings.

The thought of being a mother did cross her mind, the 49-year-old admits, but that was many years ago.

“I used to believe that childbirth is a responsibility for all women,” Koh says.

“Growing up, my plan was to start dating and perhaps settle down when I was around 27 years old.

“But when I got to that age, I realised that local men would have just embarked on their careers in their late 20s as they had to fulfil their national service. How can one start a family with empty pockets?”

She was also apprehensive of dating older men.

“What if they are controlling?” she asks, adding that time had flown by while trying to find Mr Right. “By then, it was too late to have kids already.”

She adds with a laugh: “That’s why I always say, women, please don’t plan too much.”

Koh, who has no godchildren, nieces or nephews, says adoption did cross her mind, but it was merely a fleeting thought.