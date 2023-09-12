Actress Rebecca Lim is four-and-a-half months pregnant, baby due early 2024

SINGAPORE – Congratulations are in order for Rebecca Lim.

The local actress, 36, is pregnant with her first child, due early 2024 before Chinese New Year, which will fall on Feb 10.

Mediacorp’s The Celebrity Agency, which manages Lim, announced the happy news on its Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of her husband Matthew Webster, 36, hugging Lim - who sports a visible baby bump - from the back.

The agency wrote: “Heartiest congratulations. Sending you all our love and best wishes for this beautiful new blessing in your life. We can’t wait to meet your new bundle of joy.”

Lim married Mr Webster – a Singaporean of British-Chinese descent – at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore in November 2022, a year after he proposed.

Her next project is, ironically, a local horror thriller titled Confinement, about a first-time mother who begins experiencing strange things when her confinement nanny moves in to take care of her baby. Directed by acclaimed Singaporean film-maker Kelvin Tong, the film opens here on Oct 19.