Actress Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse of family trip to India

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has offered fans a peek into her latest visit to India with her husband, American singer-actor Nick Jonas, and their two-year-old daughter Malti.

Chopra, 41, posted photos and videos on social media on March 21, writing: “Blessings for the little one and the family.”

The family went to the Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya with Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra.

Also with them were Priyanka Chopra’s good friend Tamanna Dutt, her entrepreneur husband Sudeep Dutt and their son, Thiaan. Jonas, 31, was seen carrying the boy, while Chopra carried their daughter in one of the photos.

Chopra shared on Instagram Stories a photo of Malti and Thiaan together, tagging Tamanna Dutt in the post and with the caption: “Bffs – just like us.”