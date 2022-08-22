Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of baby daughter Malti

LOS ANGELES - Actress Priyanka Chopra has given the world a glimpse of her seven-month-old daughter Malti.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (Aug 21), the 40-year-old, who is married to singer Nick Jonas, 29, shared two photos.

In one, she is holding Malti while taking a selfie, with a side profile of her daughter's face. In the other, she is seen holding the baby's feet to her lips.

"Love like no other," she wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji.