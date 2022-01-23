Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogate

LOS ANGELES - More than three years after their wedding, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer-actor Nick Jonas are now parents.

In an identical statement posted on their respective social media accounts on Friday (Jan 21), the couple tagged each other and wrote: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.

"We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

According to People magazine, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, who was born on Jan 15.

Chopra, 39, and Jonas, 29, began dating in May 2018 and got engaged two months later. They tied the knot in two ceremonies in India in December that year.

The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary in December by sharing tributes to each other on social media.

Chopra, who recently played the character Sati in the movie The Matrix Resurrections, told British newspaper The Times in January last year that she wants to have as many children as she can.

The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant also told E! News that having kids has always been a part of her dreams as "family is a big part of my life".

Jonas, a member of the pop rock band Jonas Brothers with his older brothers Kevin and Joe, is the final member of the band to become a father.

Kevin has two daughters, aged five and seven, with his wife, television personality Danielle Deleasa, while Joe has a one-year-old daughter with his wife, Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019) actress Sophie Turner.