Actress Priyanka Chopra did not know if daughter would make it following pre-term birth

LOS ANGELES – Indian actress Priyanka Chopra had some fun on the beach this past weekend with her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, and their one-year-old daughter, Malti.

Chopra, 40, shared photos of them enjoying themselves at a beach in Malibu, California, on Sunday.

The post, simply captioned “Sunday”, quickly garnered more than 2.2 million “likes” from her nearly 85 million followers on Instagram.

The Quantico (2015 to 2018) actress and Jonas, 30, who married in July 2018 after a two-month courtship, had welcomed their daughter on Jan 15, 2022.

But as Chopra revealed in a new interview published by fashion magazine British Vogue on Thursday, their early days of parenthood were challenging.

Unnamed “medical complications” on Chopra’s part led her and Jonas down the path of surrogacy.

“This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this,” she said.

However, the pregnancy took a turn when baby Malti ended up being born a full trimester before her due date.

“I was in the (operating room) when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand... Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed (in her tiny body) to intubate her,” Chopra added.