Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and model Abby Champion are engaged

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion shared a series of photos of the beach proposal with the caption: “Forever and ever.” PHOTOS: PATRICKSCHWARZENEGGER/INSTAGRAM
Joanne Soh
Updated
13 sec ago
Published
14 min ago

American actor Patrick Schwarzenegger has finally popped the question to American model Abby Champion after seven years of dating.

The 30-year-old and his 26-year-old fiance shared the news via a joint Instagram post on Dec 27. The couple shared a series of photos of the beach proposal with the caption: “Forever and ever.”

One photo showed Schwarzenegger, eldest son of movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, planting a kiss on Champion’s cheek as she showed off her engagement ring. Another snap was of their celebratory cake, which was decorated with a photo of the happy couple.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who starred in the TV series Gen V (2023) and The Staircase (2022), has been dating Champion, a Calvin Klein model, since 2015. The pair went “Instagram official” in February 2016, when Champion posted a photo of them with their arms around each other.

Following the engagement announcement, several of Schwarzenegger’s family members posted their congratulations.

Shriver, 68, wrote that they make “such a beautiful couple” and she was “beyond thrilled and excited”.

Guardians Of The Galaxy actor Chris Pratt, who is married to Schwarzenegger’s sister Katherine, reacted on Instagram Stories. “Epic. Congrats @patrickschwarzenegger and @abbychampion. We love you both,” wrote Pratt, 44.

Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
Hollywood couple Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz engaged after dating for two years
Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish marries Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top