Hollywood couple Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz engaged after dating for two years

LOS ANGELES – It looks like Hollywood celebrity couple Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are ready to take the plunge.

American entertainment magazine People, quoting several sources, said on Monday that the couple – who have been dating for about two years – are engaged.

People noted that Kravitz, 34, was wearing a new engagement ring while attending American socialite Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party in Los Angeles with Tatum, 43, last Saturday.

The couple wore costumes of characters from director Roman Polanski’s psychological horror film Rosemary’s Baby (1968). Kravitz dressed up as actress Mia Farrow’s character Rosemary Woodhouse, while Tatum was dressed as her baby.

The pair reportedly began dating in 2021 after Kravitz cast Tatum in her upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island, in which the actor plays a tech billionaire.

Both stars had voice roles in the animated superhero comedy film The Lego Batman Movie (2017), with Tatum voicing Superman and Kravitz voicing Catwoman, a role she later played in the live-action DC film The Batman (2022).

Kravitz, the daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, opened up about her relationship with Tatum during an interview with GQ magazine in November 2022.

“He’s just a wonderful human,” she said of the Magic Mike (2012 to 2023) actor. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art, and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Tatum was married to his Step Up (2006) co-star Jenna Dewan, between 2009 and 2019. They have a 10-year-old daughter.

Zoe Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.