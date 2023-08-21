Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish marries Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell

MALIBU – American singer Miley Cyrus’ mother Tish Cyrus has said “I do” to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell.

The couple, who were engaged four months ago, exchanged vows in a poolside ceremony in Malibu, California, last Saturday.

Miley, 30, served as the maid of honour, while her elder siblings Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34, were also part of the intimate wedding party. Tish, 56, was previously married to country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, 61.

According to photos shared by American gossip website Just Jared, Tish wore a white strapless gown while Purcell, 53, kept it casual in a white shirt and black pants. Miley, along with the rest of the bridal party, was in an ice-blue dress.

Tish and Purcell started dating in July 2022, and went Instagram official in November that year. Both often post about their romance on social media.

The American manager and producer announced her engagement to the British-Australian actor in April 2023 on Instagram.

Her former husband Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, 34.