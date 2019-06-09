Chris Pratt marries Katherine Schwarzenegger in intimate ceremony

There was no rest for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger on Saturday (June 8).

Not that they minded.

They got married in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, with her parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger in attendance.

The happy occasion came after Pratt, 39, and author Katherine, 29, posted news of their engagement in January after seven months of dating.

The marriage is Pratt's second and her first.

The Jurassic World (2015) actor split from actress Anna Faris in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

The two share a six-year-old son.

Pratt, who walked the red carpet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere recently with Katherine, told ET then that he was busy with wedding preparations.

"I'm up to about my neck, you know? (But) it's good.

"It's a good time."