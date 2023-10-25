How to choose the best air purifier for your home in 2023

With the haze frequently back in Singapore, it is no wonder people are seeking the best air purifier for their homes. Who doesn’t want clean air, free from pollutants and other allergens?

Indeed, air purifiers are increasingly important not just when the haze strikes but also for safeguarding one’s health against other issues, such as allergies. They also help those with sensitivities towards pets, for example.

In other words, choosing the best air purifier for your home will help you create and enjoy a safe, comfortable indoor environment for everyone at home.

Whether you are buying the best air purifier for your living room or bedroom, just make sure you find the right one that does the job as advertised.

For starters, this means buying an air purifier with a high efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filter. These are the ones that can get rid of particles of 0.1 to 0.3 microns in size, according to experts.