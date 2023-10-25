How to choose the best air purifier for your home in 2023

With the haze frequently back in Singapore, it is no wonder people are seeking the best air purifier for their homes. Who doesn’t want clean air, free from pollutants and other allergens?
Indeed, air purifiers are increasingly important not just when the haze strikes but also for safeguarding one’s health against other issues, such as allergies. They also help those with sensitivities towards pets, for example.
In other words, choosing the best air purifier for your home will help you create and enjoy a safe, comfortable indoor environment for everyone at home.
Whether you are buying the best air purifier for your living room or bedroom, just make sure you find the right one that does the job as advertised.
For starters, this means buying an air purifier with a high efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filter. These are the ones that can get rid of particles of 0.1 to 0.3 microns in size, according to experts.
Best air purifier in Singapore: What to look out for
Type of filters:
- Hepa filters help keep out fine particles that are harmful, like those found in the air during haze season
- Activated carbon filters help remove chemicals and odours
UV lights also promise to kill bacteria and viruses
CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): This refers to how efficient an air purifier can pump out clean air in a room. Obviously, the more clean air that can be delivered in a given time, the better suited an air purifier is to sustaining great air quality.
Coverage area: This will tell you how large a room an air purifier can support. Make a quick measurement of your room size to make sure the new machine is up to the mark. A larger capacity won’t hurt, of course.
Noise level: This is particularly important at night, when you don’t want a noisy fan whirring in the room while you try to sleep. For the best air purifier for the bedroom, find one that can be whisper-quiet (usually at 20-30 decibels on the lowest fan setting).
Energy efficiency: With electricity costs rising and the need to go green, it pays to buy an air purifier that has low power consumption while delivering the capacity and coverage you need.
- Filter replacement: Good manufacturers will state how often the filter that keeps out all the bad stuff in the air needs to be replaced. This replacement cycle should reveal how much maintenance and running cost can be expected over time.
Other features you should consider in an air purifier include smart sensors that can detect air quality and automatically adjust settings to fit the situation. This means you can save energy and enjoy quieter operation when not needed.
If you’re looking for the best air purifiers in Singapore today, here are some options on offer suited for all budgets to check out. We've included picks that are suitable for large rooms like living and dining areas and more compact options best suited for the bedroom or study.
Air purifiers for living or dining area
Dyson Purifier Big + Quiet Formaldehyde Air Purifier, $1,299
Dyson Purifier Big + Quiet Formaldehyde Air Purifier, $1,299
Enjoy $50 off with code PROMO50 at Dyson
The ultimate luxury air purifier that delivers in performance and looks good in the living room
Main Specifications
|Filter Type:
|Hepa H13, activated carbon
|CADR Rating:
|313 sq m / hour
|Coverage Area:
|100 sq m
|Noise Level:
|56 decibels
|Sleep Mode:
|Yes
|WiFi-enabled:
|Yes
|Filter Replacement:
|Every five years
This is the only air purifier in the market that claims to remove formaldehyde, a colourless, toxic gas found in the production of paper, plywood and resins.
Together with the H13 grade Hepa filter that claims to remove 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns and activated carbon to remove odours, this air purifier can pump out top-notch quality air with a projection of over 10 metres.
Although the price tag is higher than other air purifiers, one advantage is the filter only requires replacing every five years, compared to most models which require a filter replacement every 12 months.
Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier, $318
Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier, $318
Original price: $525 (39 per cent off)
Fast pet-friendly air purifier that works in less than six minutes
Main Specifications
|Filter Type:
|Hepa, activated carbon
|CADR Rating:
|520 cubic m / hour
|Coverage Area:
|135 sq m
|Noise Level:
|15-56 decibels
|Sleep Mode:
|Yes
|WiFi-enabled:
|Yes
|Filter Replacement:
|Every three years
With only the push of a button, the Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier AC3033/10 quickly gets started on keeping out allergens, odours and dust, circulating clean air to every part of the room.
Ideal for households with pets, it uses a three-layer filtration system of pre-filter, Hepa and active carbon filters to capture 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.003 microns.
Its compact and elegant design also means it fits well into any room, and offers four different modes, including sleep mode and allergen sleep mode, for your preferred environment.
Renpho Air Purifier, $119.99
Renpho Air Purifier, $119.99
Original price: $169.99 (29 per cent off)
Budget child-friendly pick that offers multi-stage purification
Main Specifications
|Filter Type:
|Hepa 13, activated carbon
|CADR Rating:
|170 cubic m / hour
|Coverage Area:
|111 sq m
|Noise Level:
|26-53 decibels
|Sleep Mode:
|Yes
|WiFi-enabled:
|No
|Filter Replacement:
|Every six to eight months
The Renpho Air Purifier AP-088 adopts a five-stage filtration to remove particulates as small as 0.3 microns and refresh the air five times per hour in a room of around 22 sq m.
It also boasts a child-proof lock to prevent accidental touches by children or pets, and has three timer options that will turn the air purifier off automatically to save energy.
Available for $119.99 at Amazon
Air purifiers for bedroom or study
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, $215
Original price: $259 (17 per cent off)
Smart air purifier that effectively kills germs
Main Specifications
|Filter Type:
|Hepa, activated carbon
|CADR Rating:
|150 cubic m / hour
|Coverage Area:
|28-48 sq m
|Noise Level:
|32.1-64 decibels
|Sleep Mode:
|Yes
|WiFi-enabled:
|Yes
|Filter Replacement:
|Every six to 12 months
Swiftly cleansing a 20 sq m space in about 10 minutes, the Xiaomi air purifier offers 99.97% filtration of 0.3 micron particles. Emitting negative ions, it ensures fresh air and rejuvenation post a long day.
Besides keeping out small particles in the air, Xiaomi’s air purifier also keeps out germs and is easy to wash with accessible air ducts. It also offers real-time OLED air quality display, smart app control and compatibility with Google and Alexa.
EuropAce HazePro Smart WiFi Air Purifier, $219.90
EuropAce HazePro Smart WiFi Air Purifier, $219.90
Original price: $429 (49 per cent off)
Smart air purifer with UV care and display that shows air quality in real time
Main Specifications
|Filter Type:
|Hepa 13, activated carbon
|CADR Rating:
|380 cubic m / hour
|Coverage Area:
|70 sq m
|Noise Level:
|Not specified
|Sleep Mode:
|Yes
|WiFi-enabled:
|Yes
|Filter Replacement:
|Replacement indicator in app
If you’re particularly concerned about the haze, the EuropAce HazePro Smart Air Purifier EPU 3380Z shows air quality in real-time with an easy-to-understand light ring display. Aside from the Hepa and activated carbon filters, UV Care adds an extra layer of protection against microorganisms.
You can also monitor the filter lifespan via the app. While noise level is not indicated by EuropAce, reviewers have praised the “auto mode for fan speed is really silent” with “hardly any noise”, thanks to its ultra-low noise patented turbine blade and brushless motor.
Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier, $69
Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier, $69
Original price: $74 (7 per cent off)
Compact and affordable air purifier with aromatherapy
Main Specifications
|Filter Type:
|Hepa
|CADR Rating:
|80.6 cubic m / hour
|Coverage Area:
|17 sq m
|Noise Level:
|25-44 decibels
|Sleep Mode:
|No
|WiFi-enabled:
|No
|Filter Replacement:
|Replacement indicator panel
The cheapest item in this list, this air purifier is a great entryway into helping you decide whether you want to invest in one with more features and functions for the future. The Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier offers a three-stage filtration and lets you add a few drops of your favourite essential oils for aromatherapy benefits.
Although it doesn’t offer a dedicated sleep mode, this air purifier uses its patented QuietKeap technology to keep noise levels down to as low as 25 decibels, which is quiet enough for sleep.
Available for $69 at Amazon
Alternate air purifiers: Air purifying fans
LG Puricare Aero Tower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan, $899
Original price: $1,099 (18 per cent off)
Stylish tower-shaped fan that doubles up as an air purifier
Main Specifications
|Filter Type:
|Hepa H13, deodoriser
|CADR Rating:
|161 cubic m / hour
|Coverage Area:
|76 sq m
|Noise Level:
|23-53 decibels
|Sleep Mode:
|Yes
|WiFi-enabled:
|Yes
|Filter Replacement:
|Every 12 months
The LG Puricare Aero Tower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan functions as both an air purifier and a fan. It comes with a 360-degree True Hepa filter and LG’s UVnano technology that zaps 99.9% of bacteria on its fan blades.
This elegant tower fan offers 10 fan speeds and three airflow modes for personalised comfort. With an intelligent PM 1.0 sensor and a smart LCD indicator, monitoring air purity is a breeze.
Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier TP07, $699
Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier TP07, $699
Original price: $909 (save $210)
Smart air purifier and bladeless fan with real-time air quality reports and voice control
Main Specifications
|Filter Type:
|Hepa H13, activated carbon
|CADR Rating:
|28.5 cubic m / hour
|Coverage Area:
|81 cubic m
|Noise Level:
|61.5 decibels
|Sleep Mode:
|Yes
|WiFi-enabled:
|Yes
|Filter Replacement:
|Every 12 months
The stylish Dyson bladeless fan will be familiar to most. This model does double duty as both air purifier and fan, capturing 99.95% of tiny pollutants as small as 0.1 microns through its advanced Hepa H13 filter. With Dyson's signature Air Multiplier technology, it circulates pure air throughout any room up to 81 cubic m.
Benefit from real-time air quality reports via its intuitive LCD and the Dyson Link app. It offers 350 degree oscillation, voice control and a magnetised remote. Plus, it's certified to effectively combat household odours.
Available for $699 at Dyson stores and $779 at Lazada