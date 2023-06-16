Design News: King Living’s Australian Design Sale, Dyson’s heavy-hitting air purifier and Zerest Audio’s new earphones

King Living’s Australian Design Sale
One of Australian furniture brand King Living’s bestsellers, the Jasper range of sofas designed along architectural lines, celebrates two decades in 2023.
To mark the occasion, the brand will be having its Australian Design Sale from Saturday till July 30, with discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected pieces of furniture.
It is also slashing prices on media consoles by half with purchases of items in the Jasper II range, which can be viewed at both the Alexandra and Kallang showrooms.
The Jasper line of modular sofas first hit retail stores across Australia in 2003, and has been constantly updated over the years with innovations designed to improve its plush feel and support for the spine.
It features one of the brand’s top draws – a patented Postureflex Seating System steel frame, which comes with a 25-year warranty.
In 2022, the Jasper range of sofas and beds became the best-selling range for the brand worldwide.
A new design called the Jasper Curve Sofa has also been launched for the anniversary. It highlights modules with distinctive curves, such as rounded backrests, that can also be matched with other Jasper modular components.
Info: King Living showrooms are at 01-00 Hong Aik Building, 22 Kallang Avenue; and 01-02 and 01-03 Thye Hong Centre, 2 Leng Kee Road. Go to kingliving.com
Dyson launches heavy-hitting air purifier in Singapore
Air quality is likely to be a major concern in the coming months as the yearly dry season plays out in the region.
Weathermen have pointed to a higher risk of the haze due to an expected intense and prolonged dry season between June and October.
One of the ways to ensure good indoor air quality at home and in the office is through high-performance air purifiers.
Global research and technology company Dyson unveiled on Tuesday its new Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde, which the company says is its quietest, most powerful air purifier design so far.
The purifier not only detects dust and harmful particles in the air, but is also said to capture up to 99.95 per cent of pollutants as small as PM0.1, such as viruses and bacteria with minimal noise.
Dyson’s Cone Aerodynamics uses the “Coanda effect”, in which two streams of air merge over a smooth surface. This new technology is energy-efficient, low-pressure and said to be able to deliver clean condensed air while also directing dust-filled air back towards a Hepa filter, which has a lifespan of five years.
The purifier is able to cover spaces of up to 100 sq m.
Info: The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is priced from $1,299. Go to Dyson stores islandwide or online at dyson.com.sg
August launch for new earphones by Zerest Audio
Home-grown Zerest Audio, which specialises in designing and manufacturing earphones, is out to challenge the notion that top-notch audio has to cost an arm and a leg.
The company was founded by audiophiles Jeremy Lim, 24, and Melissa Lim, 32, in September 2021. Ms Lim was a scientific researcher with a background in engineering, while Mr Lim was a high-performing sales promoter in the audio industry.
They produced 200 pieces of their first iteration – assembled by hand with high-quality components from manufacturers overseas – in late 2021 called the Kagami+. They are in the initial stages of marketing their new wireless product, the Kagami Wireless Earbuds, after about a year of product development.
The earphones come in a sleek docking case in black or white, and are designed to last for up to eight hours on a single charge.
The earphones are designed to offer robust bass sounds, as well as crisp reproduction of music notes, thanks to its dual hybrid driver technology.
Info: Kagami Wireless Earbuds, priced at $149, will be launched in August online at $99 for the first 500 customers, as well as at Zerest Audio’s experience centre at 08-47 Oxley Bizhub, 71 Ubi Road. There are plans to sell the products to retail stores islandwide by year-end. Go to zerestaudio.com for an appointment at the Oxley Bizhub experience centre.