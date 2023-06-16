Design News: King Living’s Australian Design Sale, Dyson’s heavy-hitting air purifier and Zerest Audio’s new earphones

King Living’s Australian Design Sale

One of Australian furniture brand King Living’s bestsellers, the Jasper range of sofas designed along architectural lines, celebrates two decades in 2023.

To mark the occasion, the brand will be having its Australian Design Sale from Saturday till July 30, with discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected pieces of furniture.

It is also slashing prices on media consoles by half with purchases of items in the Jasper II range, which can be viewed at both the Alexandra and Kallang showrooms.

The Jasper line of modular sofas first hit retail stores across Australia in 2003, and has been constantly updated over the years with innovations designed to improve its plush feel and support for the spine.

It features one of the brand’s top draws – a patented Postureflex Seating System steel frame, which comes with a 25-year warranty.

In 2022, the Jasper range of sofas and beds became the best-selling range for the brand worldwide.

A new design called the Jasper Curve Sofa has also been launched for the anniversary. It highlights modules with distinctive curves, such as rounded backrests, that can also be matched with other Jasper modular components.

Info: King Living showrooms are at 01-00 Hong Aik Building, 22 Kallang Avenue; and 01-02 and 01-03 Thye Hong Centre, 2 Leng Kee Road. Go to kingliving.com

Dyson launches heavy-hitting air purifier in Singapore