Dyson's new headphones with air purifier and other tech products that went viral

SINGAPORE - The Dyson Zone, a new wearable device that combines noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones with a personal air purifier, drew mockery online when it was launched last Wednesday (March 30).

The Straits Times takes a look at Dyson's upcoming gadget and four other categories of tech products that went viral online when they were announced.

Dyson Zone

The Dyson Zone is marketed as a pair of "air-purifying headphones" and is envisioned as a solution to urban air pollution and airborne bacteria or allergens.

Its main distinguishing feature is a mask-like attachment that the company calls a visor, which magnetically snaps onto the cups of the headphones. Unlike other wearable air purifiers on the market, the visor does not make direct contact with the wearer's face.

Air is sucked into the headphone cups through Hepa-like dual-layer filters and out through the visor, creating a personal bubble of clean air around the wearer's nose and mouth.

The unusual design has drawn comparisons with the masks worn by Batman villain Bane and ninjas like Scorpion and Sub-Zero from the Mortal Kombat franchise, as well as the reverse bear trap torture device from the Saw movies.

Despite being ridiculed on social media, the Dyson Zone has been received with cautious optimism by a handful of early tech reviewers.

Engadget's Cherlynn Low said it looked "absurd" and "ridiculous" but she still wanted one. She added that she found it "impressively satisfying" and "surprisingly comfortable".

Stuff.tv's Dan Grabham said the Dyson Zone "looks more than a bit space-age and dystopian", but noted that Dyson is not the only company looking to tap a new market, especially in heavily polluted cities where smog is a problem, and that the device seemed to work well.

Wired's Chris Haslam called the design polarising and said the device could represent "either a bold new world of personal pollution protection or an economic and PR disaster for Dyson".

He also noted that it will probably be expensive and targeted at the rich who "likely have access to preferable environmental conditions already".

The Dyson Zone's price has not been announced.