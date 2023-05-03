Do we need a wearable air purifier in Singapore?

SINGAPORE - I received more stares last week than I’ve had in my life. No wonder – I was walking around with a pair of helmet-like headphones and a metallic copper band across my mouth and nose, not dissimilar to Batman villain Bane’s mask.

I was trying out the latest device from home appliance maker Dyson, famous for its futuristic-looking, super-expensive stick vacuum cleaners. The Dyson Zone is a pair of air-purifying, noise-cancelling headphones. Yes, headphones that deliver purified, filtered air to the wearer as they walk around, chilling out in ultra-silence, listening to music or making phone calls.